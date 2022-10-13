October 14, 2022

Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app

19 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police.




Police rescued the woman after entering the apartment in Muang district of Phatthalung province on Wednesday night to arrest Thanadej Kaewchuang.

Her body was bruised, her face was seriously swollen and 10 ribs were broken when commandos from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) sent her to the ICU at Phatthalung Hospital.

Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST



