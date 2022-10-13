Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app









Police rescued the woman after entering the apartment in Muang district of Phatthalung province on Wednesday night to arrest Thanadej Kaewchuang.

Her body was bruised, her face was seriously swollen and 10 ribs were broken when commandos from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) sent her to the ICU at Phatthalung Hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





