October 14, 2022

Body found on Koh Phangan believed to be missing Russian man

19 hours ago TN
Koh Phangan (view Hua Hin road)

A road in Koh Phangan island. Photo: Nick Steemans.




A body was found on Phangan Island and is believed to be a missing Russian man.

Yesterday, (October 12th), the Phangan Police were notified from a Myanmar national who was exploring a wooded area that human remains were found in a thick forest near the Kee Rad Hill which is one kilometer from the Phangan Hospital.

Police and medical staffers arrived at the scene in the forest to find the badly decayed remains of a man. No signs of a struggle or physical altercation was found on his body.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



