Prayut Orders Intensified Firearm Control









BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The government is imposing measures to control firearms including behavioral criteria for gun owners and campaigning for quick drug rehabilitation to help addicts, according to the prime minister.

After a meeting on measures to control narcotics and firearms, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime minister and defence minister, said the government would strictly enforce the firearm law especially when it came to gun possession licenses and their extension.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





