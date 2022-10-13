October 14, 2022

Prayut Orders Intensified Firearm Control

19 hours ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The government is imposing measures to control firearms including behavioral criteria for gun owners and campaigning for quick drug rehabilitation to help addicts, according to the prime minister.

After a meeting on measures to control narcotics and firearms, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime minister and defence minister, said the government would strictly enforce the firearm law especially when it came to gun possession licenses and their extension.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Cannon at Bangkok Ministry of Defence

Thai Top Brass Rule Out Next Coup

19 hours ago TN
Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet, Bangkok.

Public invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya 2nd road

Delivery man killed in car crash in Pattaya, second driver reportedly flees

18 hours ago TN
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park

18 hours ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Koh Phangan (view Hua Hin road)

Body found on Koh Phangan believed to be missing Russian man

19 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app

19 hours ago TN