70 temples and historical sites in Ayutthaya risk collapse due to flooding









About 70 temples and historical sites in Ayutthaya province, located outside the city’s ancient walls, are submerged and at risk of collapse if the flooding persists, according to Pattarapong Kao-ngern, director of Ayutthaya Historical Park.

He said that the foundations of temples and historical sites remain strong, but may be eroded by the floodwater and that may lead to the collapse of the main structures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





