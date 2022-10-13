October 14, 2022

70 temples and historical sites in Ayutthaya risk collapse due to flooding

19 hours ago TN
Floods in Ayutthaya

Floods in Ayutthaya Province. Photo: ณว.




About 70 temples and historical sites in Ayutthaya province, located outside the city’s ancient walls, are submerged and at risk of collapse if the flooding persists, according to Pattarapong Kao-ngern, director of Ayutthaya Historical Park.

He said that the foundations of temples and historical sites remain strong, but may be eroded by the floodwater and that may lead to the collapse of the main structures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Rising Chao Phraya River in Chai Nat Expected from Oct 8

6 days ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

64 Thai alleged scam call centre workers deported from Cambodia

2 weeks ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Chainat

Flood Warning Issued for Downstream Residents

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya 2nd road

Delivery man killed in car crash in Pattaya, second driver reportedly flees

18 hours ago TN
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park

18 hours ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Koh Phangan (view Hua Hin road)

Body found on Koh Phangan believed to be missing Russian man

19 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app

19 hours ago TN