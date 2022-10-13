Thai Top Brass Rule Out Next Coup









BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The chief of defense forces ruled out the possibility of a coup and confirmed that the military stayed away from politics.

After chairing a meeting with the chiefs of the armed forces and the police, defense forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawat said the forces would adhere to their duties in compliance with the law governing defense forces. He answered to reporters’ questions on the political outlook after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the possibility of subsequent House dissolution.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

