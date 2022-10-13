October 14, 2022

Thai Top Brass Rule Out Next Coup

19 hours ago TN
Cannon at Bangkok Ministry of Defence

Cannon at Bangkok Ministry of Defence. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




BANGKOK, Oct 12 (TNA) – The chief of defense forces ruled out the possibility of a coup and confirmed that the military stayed away from politics.

After chairing a meeting with the chiefs of the armed forces and the police, defense forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawat said the forces would adhere to their duties in compliance with the law governing defense forces. He answered to reporters’ questions on the political outlook after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the possibility of subsequent House dissolution.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Prayut Orders Intensified Firearm Control

19 hours ago TN
Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet, Bangkok.

Public invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya 2nd road

Delivery man killed in car crash in Pattaya, second driver reportedly flees

18 hours ago TN
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park

18 hours ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Koh Phangan (view Hua Hin road)

Body found on Koh Phangan believed to be missing Russian man

19 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app

19 hours ago TN