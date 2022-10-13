October 13, 2022

Public invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park

13 mins ago TN
Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet, Bangkok.

King Rama IX Memorial Park in Prawet, Bangkok. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai public will have an opportunity to receive Their Majesties the King and Queen on their visit to King Rama IX Memorial Park today (13 October). Their Majesties will be unveiling a statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at the park in Dusit district of Bangkok.

The public is invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park at 5 pm on Thursday, October 13. The government will be facilitating people’s convenience by providing a number of transportation options for those who will travel to the park.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

European Parliament in Brussels

‘Russian army would be annihilated in case of nuclear attack on Ukraine’: Josep Borrell

20 mins ago TN
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

1 day ago TN
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Thai Interior Ministry and police force declare war on drugs

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet, Bangkok.

Public invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park

13 mins ago TN
European Parliament in Brussels

‘Russian army would be annihilated in case of nuclear attack on Ukraine’: Josep Borrell

20 mins ago TN
Mushrooms growing on the seat of a bus in Bangkok

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

1 day ago TN
Apple MacBook

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

1 day ago TN
Banknotes of the United States dollar

Police seize fake US dollar banknotes worth 34-million baht in Nonthaburi

1 day ago TN