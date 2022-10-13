Public invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai public will have an opportunity to receive Their Majesties the King and Queen on their visit to King Rama IX Memorial Park today (13 October). Their Majesties will be unveiling a statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at the park in Dusit district of Bangkok.

The public is invited to receive Their Majesties at King Rama IX Memorial Park at 5 pm on Thursday, October 13. The government will be facilitating people’s convenience by providing a number of transportation options for those who will travel to the park.

