Four Cambodian migrant workers died and four others injured when a pickup truck with over 20 workers overturned and plunged into a canal as the driver allegedly tried to escape a police chase.

The tragic end of the chase happened on Highway 331 near Wat Khao temple in Plaeng Yao district of Chachoengsao province at about 2am on Friday (Dec 15).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS