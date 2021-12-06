December 6, 2021

Royal pardon issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s birthday

39 mins ago TN
Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand and Suthida, the Queen consort attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand and Suthida, the Queen consort attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tris_T7. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Eligible inmates will be freed while others will have their prison sentences reduced after a royal pardon was issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s birthday on Sunday, according to the Royal Gazette.

Department of Corrections (DoC) director-general, Aryut Sinthopphan said about 32,000 inmates will be released — 22,000 of whom are to be freed immediately, while some 9,100 others will see their jail terms reduced to a point where parole can be considered.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

