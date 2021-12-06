Royal pardon issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s birthday
Eligible inmates will be freed while others will have their prison sentences reduced after a royal pardon was issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s birthday on Sunday, according to the Royal Gazette.
Department of Corrections (DoC) director-general, Aryut Sinthopphan said about 32,000 inmates will be released — 22,000 of whom are to be freed immediately, while some 9,100 others will see their jail terms reduced to a point where parole can be considered.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
