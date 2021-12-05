Prayut makes merit to mark the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day









This morning (Sunday), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife led members of the cabinet, privy council, the legislature, the judiciary and the three armed forces, as well as their spouses, in offering alms to 89 monks at Sanam Luang, in a merit-making ceremony to mark the anniversary of the birth of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the country’s Father’s Day.

The prime minister also invited members of the public to greet Their Majesties the King and Queen, who are scheduled to preside over the foundation stone laying for the statue of the late king at a new public park, currently under construction at the former Nang Loeng Royal Turf Club race course in Dusit district of Bangkok at 4pm today.

