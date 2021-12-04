December 5, 2021

Meta asks users to send intimate photos

23 hours ago TN
Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp social apps. Photo: Christoph Scholz / flickr.




Meta, the new name for Facebook Inc., has co-developed a platform that asks people to submit their intimate photos and videos in order to prevent them from being used as ‘revenge’ on Facebook or Instagram.

The tool is for “adults over 18 years old who think an intimate image of them may be shared, or has already been shared, without their consent,” Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The new platform, which Meta developed together with the UK Revenge Porn Helpline and 50 other NGOs, aims to prevent the publication of ‘revenge pictures’, rather than just removing the delicate files after they’ve already appeared online.

Full story: rt.com

RT

