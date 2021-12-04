Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally









A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a police officer’s private car who had been assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s program in Siirt.

The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed a bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.

Turkey’s Ministry of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, said in a statement, “Our President has a program in our province of Siirt, and a police officer working at the Riot Forces Bureau of Mardin province Nusaybin district, who will go to the program as a reinforcement force, has left his residence to go to the foreign mission in question, with his personal vehicle, and the police officer who will go abroad, like himself, has been removed from his residence.”

