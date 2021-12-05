December 5, 2021

Myanmar woman rescued from forced labour in Bangkok house

6 mins ago TN
Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Bangkok backstreet. Photo: Ahron de Leeuw / flickr.




A Myanmar woman has been rescued from a house where she had been confined for forced labour for over 13 years, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) dirctor-general Trairit Temahiwong revealed on Sunday.

Dr Trairit said she was freed on Saturday after the DSI was informed by the Labour Protection Network (LPN) Foundation that the woman, 26, had been detained and forced to work in a house in Soi 11 of the Pakamas housing estate in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park

24 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Eased Booze Control Livens up Khaosan Road

3 days ago TN
Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok

Transport ministry asserts Hua Lamphong Station will not be demolished

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Myanmar woman rescued from forced labour in Bangkok house

6 mins ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Prayut makes merit to mark the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

11 mins ago TN
Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Meta asks users to send nudes

15 hours ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

15 hours ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds of civilians dead in Myanmar’s embattled Sagaing region since coup

16 hours ago TN