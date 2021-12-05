Myanmar woman rescued from forced labour in Bangkok house
A Myanmar woman has been rescued from a house where she had been confined for forced labour for over 13 years, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) dirctor-general Trairit Temahiwong revealed on Sunday.
Dr Trairit said she was freed on Saturday after the DSI was informed by the Labour Protection Network (LPN) Foundation that the woman, 26, had been detained and forced to work in a house in Soi 11 of the Pakamas housing estate in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST