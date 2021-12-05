December 5, 2021

At Least 14 Dead, Many Suffer Burn Injuries After Indonesia’s Semeru Volcano Erupts

7 mins ago TN
Mount Guntur in Western Java, Indonesia

Mount Guntur, an active stratovolcano located in Garut, Western Java, Indonesia. Photo: Reyhansavero.




Some 41 people suffered burn injuries following an eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia, Reuters reported, citing Indah Masdar the deputy chief of the Lumajang district. Budi Santosa, head of the Disaster Management of East Java Province, said his team is now trying to conduct evacuations in the area near the volcano, while preparing accommodation and food for those have been displaced by the eruption. It was later reported that some 10 individuals had been rescued.

Latest figures from the Disaster Management Agency revealed that the death toll from the eruption jumped to 14. It had previously stood at at least one.

He stressed that two districts in the East Java province have been “badly affected” by the incident, without elaborating on the names of the districts. Local media reported that some individuals are trapped in areas that are inaccessible for rescuers. Evacuation efforts are being hampered by massive thick clouds of smoke.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Max Gorbachev
Sputnik International

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Protest against military coup on 9 Feb 2021 at Hpa-An, Kayin State, Myanmar

Five die after officers ram SUV into crowd in Myanmar

1 min ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

23 hours ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds of civilians dead in Myanmar’s embattled Sagaing region since coup

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Protest against military coup on 9 Feb 2021 at Hpa-An, Kayin State, Myanmar

Five die after officers ram SUV into crowd in Myanmar

1 min ago TN
Mount Guntur in Western Java, Indonesia

At Least 14 Dead, Many Suffer Burn Injuries After Indonesia’s Semeru Volcano Erupts

7 mins ago TN
Bangkok back street, street, spoi

Myanmar woman rescued from forced labour in Bangkok house

8 hours ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Prayut makes merit to mark the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

8 hours ago TN
Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Meta asks users to send intimate photos

23 hours ago TN