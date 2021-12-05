At Least 14 Dead, Many Suffer Burn Injuries After Indonesia’s Semeru Volcano Erupts









Some 41 people suffered burn injuries following an eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia, Reuters reported, citing Indah Masdar the deputy chief of the Lumajang district. Budi Santosa, head of the Disaster Management of East Java Province, said his team is now trying to conduct evacuations in the area near the volcano, while preparing accommodation and food for those have been displaced by the eruption. It was later reported that some 10 individuals had been rescued.

Latest figures from the Disaster Management Agency revealed that the death toll from the eruption jumped to 14. It had previously stood at at least one.

He stressed that two districts in the East Java province have been “badly affected” by the incident, without elaborating on the names of the districts. Local media reported that some individuals are trapped in areas that are inaccessible for rescuers. Evacuation efforts are being hampered by massive thick clouds of smoke.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Max Gorbachev

Sputnik International

