December 5, 2021

Five die after officers ram SUV into crowd in Myanmar

Protest against military coup on 9 Feb 2021 at Hpa-An, Kayin State, Myanmar

Protest against military coup on 9 Feb 2021 at Hpa-An, Kayin State, Myanmar. Photo: Ninjastrikers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Five people have been killed after security forces in Myanmar rammed an SUV into a crowd of anti-coup protesters in the Southeast Asian country’s largest city Yangon, local media have reported.

Dozens took part in the march early on Sunday, with people chanting slogans, carrying portraits of Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a large red banner that read: “Freedom from fear.”

The crowd occupied a road, blocking traffic on it, and security forces then used the harshest means to disperse the unsanctioned rally. Shocking videos uploaded to social media have shown a speeding car ramming into the demonstrators and knocking to the ground some who were unable to flee.

