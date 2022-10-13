‘Russian army would be annihilated in case of nuclear attack on Ukraine’: Josep Borrell









The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has warned Thursday that the EU, NATO and the United States will respond to Russia in case Moscow decides to carry out a nuclear attack against Ukraine, stating that the Russian army would be “annihilated”.

In a speech in Bruges to the European Diplomatic Academy, the head of European diplomacy has assured that Moscow cannot indulge in “bluffs” about the use of nuclear weapons. “It has to be clear that those who support Ukraine, the United States, NATO and the EU, are not with bluffs either,” he stressed. “A nuclear attack will have a response. Not a nuclear response, but a response so powerful militarily that the Russian army would be annihilated,” Borrell has warned.

On the other hand, according to British intelligence, Russia is running out of weapons, allies and troops while the regime of its president, Vladimir Putin, is becoming increasingly “desperate”, according to Jeremy Fleming, head of the British intelligence, security and cybersecurity services agency, GCHQ, said on Tuesday.

According to this agency, Moscow would continue to have “a very capable military hardware” despite the aforementioned shortcomings, although it is being worn down by the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

The leader of the UK intelligence agency also considered that in Moscow they are “worried about the state of their military equipment.” “The word I have used is desperate and we can see desperation at many levels within Russian society and within the Russian military,” he noted.

