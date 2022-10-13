October 14, 2022

‘Russian army would be annihilated in case of nuclear attack on Ukraine’: Josep Borrell

20 hours ago TN
European Parliament in Brussels

European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has warned Thursday that the EU, NATO and the United States will respond to Russia in case Moscow decides to carry out a nuclear attack against Ukraine, stating that the Russian army would be “annihilated”.

In a speech in Bruges to the European Diplomatic Academy, the head of European diplomacy has assured that Moscow cannot indulge in “bluffs” about the use of nuclear weapons. “It has to be clear that those who support Ukraine, the United States, NATO and the EU, are not with bluffs either,” he stressed. “A nuclear attack will have a response. Not a nuclear response, but a response so powerful militarily that the Russian army would be annihilated,” Borrell has warned.

On the other hand, according to British intelligence, Russia is running out of weapons, allies and troops while the regime of its president, Vladimir Putin, is becoming increasingly “desperate”, according to Jeremy Fleming, head of the British intelligence, security and cybersecurity services agency, GCHQ, said on Tuesday.

According to this agency, Moscow would continue to have “a very capable military hardware” despite the aforementioned shortcomings, although it is being worn down by the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

The leader of the UK intelligence agency also considered that in Moscow they are “worried about the state of their military equipment.” “The word I have used is desperate and we can see desperation at many levels within Russian society and within the Russian military,” he noted.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

More Stories

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Prayut Orders Intensified Firearm Control

19 hours ago TN
Cannon at Bangkok Ministry of Defence

Thai Top Brass Rule Out Next Coup

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya 2nd road

Delivery man killed in car crash in Pattaya, second driver reportedly flees

18 hours ago TN
Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Old Phuket Prison to be turned into public park

18 hours ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

18 hours ago TN
Koh Phangan (view Hua Hin road)

Body found on Koh Phangan believed to be missing Russian man

19 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Man arrested in Phatthalung for murdering woman from dating app

19 hours ago TN