Mobile Malware Blamed for Money Theft: BoT









BANGKOK, Jan 18 (TNA) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) and the Thai Bankers Association (TBA) warn the public against fake applications embedded with malware, which was used by a hacker to transfer money from a victim’s bank account.

The BoT and the TBA discussed and investigated the case of a cybercrime victim, whose money was transferred from his account by a hacker and the theft was blamed on a modified charging cable.

The hacker then skimmed his personal data including financial transaction information and controlled his mobile by remote access to transfer money from the account of the victim.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

