Cannabis Bill second reading House meeting collapses again on Wednesday

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Thai Parliament, House of Representatives. Photo by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




A Palang Pracharath Party MP said Wednesday that there is no chance that the Cannabis Bill will ever pass its second reading in the House, because of stiff opposition to it from the Democrat, Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties.

The MP, Pichet Sathirachaval, said that, even within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, some MPs do not agree with the bill, due to stiff resistance from Muslim communities and parent groups.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police BMW 5 car

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

January 18, 2023 TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Mobile Malware Blamed for Money Theft: BoT

January 18, 2023 TN
PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel Excise Cut Extension Receives Cabinet Approval

January 18, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest Restaurant Worker for Allegedly Stealing Customer’s Phone

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Police BMW 5 car

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Cannabis Bill second reading House meeting collapses again on Wednesday

January 18, 2023 TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Mobile Malware Blamed for Money Theft: BoT

January 18, 2023 TN
PTT gas station in Thailand

Diesel Excise Cut Extension Receives Cabinet Approval

January 18, 2023 TN