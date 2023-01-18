Cannabis Bill second reading House meeting collapses again on Wednesday









A Palang Pracharath Party MP said Wednesday that there is no chance that the Cannabis Bill will ever pass its second reading in the House, because of stiff opposition to it from the Democrat, Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties.

The MP, Pichet Sathirachaval, said that, even within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, some MPs do not agree with the bill, due to stiff resistance from Muslim communities and parent groups.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

