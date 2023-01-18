DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials
Department of Special Investigation chief Traiyarit Temahiwong has been abruptly transferred over the alleged extortion of a bribe by DSI officials and police and subsequent release of 11 Chinese suspects found hiding in a Bangkok house formerly occupied by the consul-general for Nauru.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed the transfer order on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
