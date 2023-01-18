Pattaya Tourist Police Arrest Restaurant Worker for Allegedly Stealing Customer’s Phone
A restaurant worker was arrested by Pattaya Tourist Police yesterday, January 17th, for allegedly stealing a customer’s phone.
The victim, only identified as Ms. Sasiwan, went to report her missing phone to Pattaya police on January 15th at 10:40 PM. The victim said her phone, which distinctively had a $100 US banknote picture on the back of her phone case, disappeared while she was dining at an unnamed restaurant on January 14th.
