Two thieves allegedly steal wallet and mobile phone from Indian ex-pat and business owner in Pattaya
Two transgender thieves allegedly stole a wallet and mobile phone from an Indian man on Pattaya Beach Road.
A 50-year-old Indian man who also is a Pattaya restaurant owner filed a report to the Pattaya City Police at 3:30 A.M. early this morning (December 13th) before they went to the scene of the alleged crime. The name of the Indian man was withheld by Pattaya police.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.