December 14, 2022

Two thieves allegedly steal wallet and mobile phone from Indian ex-pat and business owner in Pattaya

12 hours ago TN
Pattaya beach road

Pattaya Beach Road. Photo: Kimmam.




Two transgender thieves allegedly stole a wallet and mobile phone from an Indian man on Pattaya Beach Road.

A 50-year-old Indian man who also is a Pattaya restaurant owner filed a report to the Pattaya City Police at 3:30 A.M. early this morning (December 13th) before they went to the scene of the alleged crime. The name of the Indian man was withheld by Pattaya police.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



