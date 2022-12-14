PM Prayut Holds Talks with High-Level European Executives









BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had a roundtable meeting with high-level European executives and proposed the sustainable and effective development of infrastructures, electric vehicles and ASEAN trade.

Gen Prayut joined the C-Suite Roundtable Luncheon organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council.

On the occasion, he proposed cooperation on the quality and sustainable development of infrastructures through green finance. He said that many organizations and banks in the European Union supported the green finance funds of ASEAN.

