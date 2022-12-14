December 14, 2022

PM Prayut Holds Talks with High-Level European Executives

5 hours ago TN
European Commission flags

European Commission flags. Photo: LIBER Europe / flickr.




BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had a roundtable meeting with high-level European executives and proposed the sustainable and effective development of infrastructures, electric vehicles and ASEAN trade.

Gen Prayut joined the C-Suite Roundtable Luncheon organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council.

On the occasion, he proposed cooperation on the quality and sustainable development of infrastructures through green finance. He said that many organizations and banks in the European Union supported the green finance funds of ASEAN.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

High speed trains

SRT to Invest in Next Phase of Thai-Chinese Rail Project

5 hours ago TN
Thai car license plate

Department Collects B179m from Auction of Auspicious License Plate Numbers

5 hours ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

European Commission flags

PM Prayut Holds Talks with High-Level European Executives

5 hours ago TN
Bangkok BTS Saladaeng

BTS asked to cease publicity the debt settlement by Krungthep Thanakom

5 hours ago TN
High speed trains

SRT to Invest in Next Phase of Thai-Chinese Rail Project

5 hours ago TN
Thai car license plate

Department Collects B179m from Auction of Auspicious License Plate Numbers

5 hours ago TN
Train station in Thailand

Rail bolts theft in Songkhla leads to arrest

5 hours ago TN