December 13, 2022

PM Prayut Arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit

51 mins ago TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force. Photo: Kevin Hackert. CC BY-NC 2.0.




BELGIUM, Dec 13 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 45th anniversary of dialogue partnership. He will exchange opinions with the private sector of Europe.

Gen Prayut who is also the defence minister together with his wife Naraporn and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai landed at Brussels airport at 7.20pm on Dec 12 for the summit scheduled for Dec 12-15. From the airport, the delegation went to their hotel right away.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



