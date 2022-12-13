December 13, 2022

Cold Fronts Bringing Chills to Most of Thailand This Week

1 hour ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Forest restoration in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. Photo: Forru.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast that a strong cold front from China will cause temperatures to drop in most of the country from December 14-18, except for the southern region, where heavy rain is still expected.

The agency forecasts that the northeast will see temperatures drop 4-6 ?C, while the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, will experience a drop of 3-5 ?C.

The weather service also expects another strong cold front to move over the North on Sunday (18 Dec) and continue southward to other regions for several days before weakening.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

47 mins ago TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

PM Prayut Arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit

51 mins ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Thai police admission exam cheaters face criminal association charges

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

47 mins ago TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

PM Prayut Arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit

51 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Cold Fronts Bringing Chills to Most of Thailand This Week

1 hour ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Thai police admission exam cheaters face criminal association charges

1 hour ago TN
Hills in Uan, Pua District, Nan, Thailand

Police to Question Actress on Illegal Resort Hotel in Nan

1 hour ago TN