Cold Fronts Bringing Chills to Most of Thailand This Week









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast that a strong cold front from China will cause temperatures to drop in most of the country from December 14-18, except for the southern region, where heavy rain is still expected.

The agency forecasts that the northeast will see temperatures drop 4-6 ?C, while the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok, will experience a drop of 3-5 ?C.

The weather service also expects another strong cold front to move over the North on Sunday (18 Dec) and continue southward to other regions for several days before weakening.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

