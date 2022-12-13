December 13, 2022

Thai police admission exam cheaters face criminal association charges

1 hour ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.




Criminal association charges will be filed against those involved in cheating during the examination for admission to police academies for non-commissioned officers of the 5th and 9th provincial police bureaus, said Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, today (Tuesday).

He said that police are investigating connections between the two admission examinations, because the same method forcheating was used in both. Some questions were leaked and their answers were distributed by the cheating gang to applicants who were willing to pay for them, adding that those who provided the answers are very knowledgeable and worked fast.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



