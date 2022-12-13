December 13, 2022

Police to Question Actress on Illegal Resort Hotel in Nan

1 hour ago TN
Hills in Uan, Pua District, Nan, Thailand

Mountains in Uan, Pua District, Nan, Thailand. Photo: mohigan. CC BY-SA 3.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 13 (TNA) – Police plan to call actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul for interrogation at the Royal Thai Police Office on Dec 26 on a resort hotel that allegedly encroached on forest reserves in Nan province.

Interrogators from the Bo Klue police station will be there to question the actress as they found she went to the hotel which allegedly encroached on the forests that form the catchment area of the Nan River.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nan City in Northern Thailand

Luxury Hotel in Nan Closed Again for Forest Encroachment

4 days ago TN
Gold shop in Thailand

Gold shop-owner foils robbery, killing one, injuring another in Tak Province

5 days ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

1.5 tonnes of smuggled pig carcasses from Cambodia seized in Sa Kaeo

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

47 mins ago TN
An Airbus A340-500 belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force

PM Prayut Arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU Summit

51 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Cold Fronts Bringing Chills to Most of Thailand This Week

1 hour ago TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Thai police admission exam cheaters face criminal association charges

1 hour ago TN
Hills in Uan, Pua District, Nan, Thailand

Police to Question Actress on Illegal Resort Hotel in Nan

1 hour ago TN