Police to Question Actress on Illegal Resort Hotel in Nan









BANGKOK, Dec 13 (TNA) – Police plan to call actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul for interrogation at the Royal Thai Police Office on Dec 26 on a resort hotel that allegedly encroached on forest reserves in Nan province.

Interrogators from the Bo Klue police station will be there to question the actress as they found she went to the hotel which allegedly encroached on the forests that form the catchment area of the Nan River.

TNA

