December 12, 2022

Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend

17 hours ago TN
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand. Photo: icon0com / PxHere.




People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted temperatures would drop by between three and six degrees Celsius this week as a northeasterly wind brings a cold spell into the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok. Provinces in the upper northern region can expect strong winds on Saturday, it added.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Welcomes 10 Millionth Tourist to Thailand

17 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Poll shows Pheu Thai Party stands best chance of forming next government

17 hours ago TN
Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games

Thailand wins in Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Buddha statues

Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year

40 mins ago TN
Buddisht temple and Bangkok skyline

New Tour Launched to Showcase Hidden Temples of Bangkok

44 mins ago TN
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan calls Putin and asks him to end the war ‘as soon as possible’

17 hours ago TN
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Entertainment venue in Pattaya allegedly found to have no proper license

17 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Welcomes 10 Millionth Tourist to Thailand

17 hours ago TN