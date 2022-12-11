Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend









People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted temperatures would drop by between three and six degrees Celsius this week as a northeasterly wind brings a cold spell into the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok. Provinces in the upper northern region can expect strong winds on Saturday, it added.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

