Temperatures to drop nationwide this week, more rain in South next weekend
People in Thailand are bracing for cool weather this week due to the impact of a low-pressure area moving down from China.
The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted temperatures would drop by between three and six degrees Celsius this week as a northeasterly wind brings a cold spell into the northern, northeastern and central regions, including Bangkok. Provinces in the upper northern region can expect strong winds on Saturday, it added.
