Poll shows Pheu Thai Party stands best chance of forming next government

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




Opposition Pheu Thai is the party with the best chance of forming the next government, followed by the Move Forward and the Palang Pracharath parties, according to a poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released today (Sunday).

NIDA conducted an opinion poll on “Six Parties and Their Chances of Forming the Next Government” between December 7th and 9th among 1,310 people of variouseducational backgrounds, incomes and professions across the country.

