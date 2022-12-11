December 12, 2022

Thailand wins in Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final

18 hours ago TN
Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games

Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games. Photo: Korean Culture and Information Service. CC BY 2.0.




A Thai female taekwondo expert won in the Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Saudi Arabia.

Anucha Burapachaisri, a Thai Government Spokesperson stated, yesterday (December 10th) Panipak ‘Tennis’ Wongpattanakit won in the 49 kilograms category. She beat her opponent from Turkey 2:0. The Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulates Ms. Panipak for her success.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

