Thailand wins in Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final
A Thai female taekwondo expert won in the Riyadh 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Saudi Arabia.
Anucha Burapachaisri, a Thai Government Spokesperson stated, yesterday (December 10th) Panipak ‘Tennis’ Wongpattanakit won in the 49 kilograms category. She beat her opponent from Turkey 2:0. The Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulates Ms. Panipak for her success.
By Goongnang Suksawat
