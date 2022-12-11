Fire damages ferry at pier in Koh Sirey, Phuket









A fire has damaged a ferry parked at a pier on Sirey Island, Mueang Phuket.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket (DDPM Phuket) was notified of the fire at 6:00 A.M. this morning (December 11th) at a pier on Sirey Island in the Rassada sub-district.

Firefighters and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find the fire was heavily ablaze at the ferry parked at the pier. It took about one hour to control the fire.

