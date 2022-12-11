December 12, 2022

Prime Minister Prayut Welcomes 10 Millionth Tourist to Thailand

17 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister welcomed Thailand’s 10th millionth tourist arrival on Saturday (10 Dec) and expressed his gratitude to all sides for their efforts and cooperation in revitalizing the tourism industry.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha personally welcomed Hetham Almdlj and Njood Alkhuwaiter, who arrived together at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who landed in Bangkok on Saudi Airlines flight SV846, were welcomed with gifts and souvenirs by businesses and tourism operators. Also in attendance to welcome the visitors was Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, and Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



