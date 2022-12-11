Entertainment venue in Pattaya allegedly found to have no proper license









An entertainment venue in Pattaya was allegedly found with no legal license according to Pattaya police.

The Pattaya City Police inspected entertainment venues in Pattaya after midnight today (December 11th) to make sure those operators were following the laws.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





