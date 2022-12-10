December 10, 2022

Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street

9 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Walking Street in Pattaya at night. Photo: Wpcpey. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Pattaya police, led by Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, warned unlicensed street cannabis sellers on Walking Street last night, December 10th, 2022, that if they were not licensed, they would have to go.

In reality, this basically means all the pop-up street and market marijuana sellers would need to go as having a proper license only applies to a set business address and location. As the flowers of cannabis are considered controlled herbs, they need proper licenses to be sold, according to Chief Kunlachart.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

