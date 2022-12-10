Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street









Pattaya police, led by Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, warned unlicensed street cannabis sellers on Walking Street last night, December 10th, 2022, that if they were not licensed, they would have to go.

In reality, this basically means all the pop-up street and market marijuana sellers would need to go as having a proper license only applies to a set business address and location. As the flowers of cannabis are considered controlled herbs, they need proper licenses to be sold, according to Chief Kunlachart.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

