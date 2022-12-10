December 10, 2022

Three family members attacked by pit bull in Samut Prakan

9 hours ago TN
A Brown Pit Bull dog

A Brown Pitbull dog. Photo: Hugo A. Quintero G. / flickr. CC BY 2.0




Three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while they were enjoying a meal at their house in Samut Prakan’s Muang district on Friday night.

Two women and one man were found with multiple bite wounds on their arms and legs in their one-storey house, according to the rescue team of tambon Thepharak, after being alerted about the attack around 10.30pm. 

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

