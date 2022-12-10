Three family members attacked by pit bull in Samut Prakan









Three family members were attacked and seriously injured by their male pit bull while they were enjoying a meal at their house in Samut Prakan’s Muang district on Friday night.

Two women and one man were found with multiple bite wounds on their arms and legs in their one-storey house, according to the rescue team of tambon Thepharak, after being alerted about the attack around 10.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





