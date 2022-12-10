Armed motorbike racers brawl in residential Pattaya area scaring residents









A group of armed motorbike racers in the Pattaya area seen brawling on viral CCTV footage have scared local residents.

A security guard, whose name was withheld at his request, who works at a housing estate near a condominium in Soi Khao Noi, Nongprue, told the Pattaya News that yesterday (December 9th) at about 6:30 P.M. there were more than 10 teenagers on motorbikes brawling in the Khao Noi area. They carried knives and large wooden sticks before lighting firecrackers and throwing tiny so-called “Ping-Pong” bombs at each other.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

