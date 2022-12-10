December 10, 2022

Armed motorbike racers brawl in residential Pattaya area scaring residents

9 hours ago TN
Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street at night time. Photo: Kishjar / flickr. CC BY 2.0




A group of armed motorbike racers in the Pattaya area seen brawling on viral CCTV footage have scared local residents.

A security guard, whose name was withheld at his request, who works at a housing estate near a condominium in Soi Khao Noi, Nongprue, told the Pattaya News that yesterday (December 9th) at about 6:30 P.M. there were more than 10 teenagers on motorbikes brawling in the Khao Noi area. They carried knives and large wooden sticks before lighting firecrackers and throwing tiny so-called “Ping-Pong” bombs at each other.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street

9 hours ago TN
Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Cambodian female artist allegedly disfigured by group of Polish men in a brutal attack in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Gang forged bank, salary statements used for loan fraud in Sriracha

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Armed motorbike racers brawl in residential Pattaya area scaring residents

9 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street

9 hours ago TN
A Brown Pit Bull dog

Three family members attacked by pit bull in Samut Prakan

9 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Thai officials seize property worth 3 billion baht linked to Chinese businessman ‘Tuhao’

1 day ago TN
Immigration office on Suk Sawat Road, Bangkok

Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria

1 day ago TN