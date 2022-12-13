Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party









Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon admitted on Tuesday that it seemed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would join another political party and not the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, which had engineered his elevation to prime minister.

Gen Prawit, who is the Palang Pracharath leader, was responding to continuing speculation that Gen Prayut would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) Party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga for the coming general election. Mr Pirapan is currently an adviser to the prime minister.

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

