December 13, 2022

Prawit admits Thai PM Prayut likely to join another party

48 mins ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon admitted on Tuesday that it seemed Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would join another political party and not the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, which had engineered his elevation to prime minister.

Gen Prawit, who is the Palang Pracharath leader, was responding to continuing speculation that Gen Prayut would join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) Party led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga for the coming general election. Mr Pirapan is currently an adviser to the prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



