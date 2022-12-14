Football Friendly Match between School Children and Elephants Held in Ayutthaya









AYUTTHAYA, Dec 14 (TNA) – Amid the World Cup 2022 fever, people in this central plain province organized a special and rare football match between school children and elephants which was fun and ended with a penalty shoot-out.

The match happened at Ayutthayawittayalai School. Its students and 11 elephants with paintings of national flags took part in the match witnessed by other students, Krisap Chueapan, director of the school, provincial councilor Norachai Krisanaketkul and Ladthongthae Meephan from the Ayutthaya Elephant Kraal.

