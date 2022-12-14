Rail bolts theft in Songkhla leads to arrest









SONGKHLA: A young man arrested for stealing 80 bolts and fastening plates from a railway track allegedly told police he sold them to a scrap dealer for money to buy drugs.

The arrest came after an army patrol from the 5th Infantry Division reported on Monday afternoon that many bolts were missing from rail tracks between Khlong Nage and Padang Besar near Tha Khoi, a Moo 3 village in tambon Padang Besar, Sadao district. A closer check concluded that 80 bolts used to fasten rail joints had been removed. Possible motives were sabotage or common theft with the bolts sold to scrap dealers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan and Prasit Tangprasert

Bangkok Post

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





