December 14, 2022

Rail bolts theft in Songkhla leads to arrest

5 hours ago TN
Train station in Thailand

Train station in Thailand. Photo: saka-san.




SONGKHLA: A young man arrested for stealing 80 bolts and fastening plates from a railway track allegedly told police he sold them to a scrap dealer for money to buy drugs.

The arrest came after an army patrol from the 5th Infantry Division reported on Monday afternoon that many bolts were missing from rail tracks between Khlong Nage and Padang Besar near Tha Khoi, a Moo 3 village in tambon Padang Besar, Sadao district. A closer check concluded that 80 bolts used to fasten rail joints had been removed. Possible motives were sabotage or common theft with the bolts sold to scrap dealers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan and Prasit Tangprasert
Bangkok Post



