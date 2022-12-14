Department Collects B179m from Auction of Auspicious License Plate Numbers









BANGKOK, Dec 14 (TNA) – The Land Transport Department raised 179 million baht for the government’s road safety fund from its recent auction of auspicious numbers of vehicle license plates. It also promised to support authorities’ examination of bidders.

Seksom Akraphand, deputy director-general of the department, said people were highly interested in the auction of 301 auspicious license plate numbers for passenger cars on Dec 10 and 11.

TNA

