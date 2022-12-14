December 14, 2022

SRT to Invest in Next Phase of Thai-Chinese Rail Project

5 hours ago TN
High speed trains

High speed trains. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) plans to invest an additional 300 billion baht in the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project.

According to SRT officials, the blueprint for the 356-kilometer section of the project’s second phase extending from Nakhon Ratchasima to the border province of Nong Khai has already been completed. The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) will soon receive an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before proceeding.

The SRT will present a proposal to its executive board for consideration before submitting it to the Cabinet for approval in January or February of next year. If approved, a bid will be called and the winner determined by the end of 2023.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



