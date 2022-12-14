BTS asked to cease publicity the debt settlement by Krungthep Thanakom









The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), the operator of the Green Line sky train service, has been urged to end its continuous advertising, demanding the settlement of a large debt owed to it by Krungthep Thanakom, an investment arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Krungthep Thanakom owes BTS 20 billion baht for operations and maintenance and 20 billion baht for the installation of electrical and mechanical systems for the extensions from Mor Chit to Khu Khot in Pathum Thani and from Bearing to Keha in Samut Prakan.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

