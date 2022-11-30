Thailand has its first case of Deltacron, patient has recovered
The Thai Medical Sciences Department has detected the country’s first infection of the COVID-19 Omicron XBC variant, or Deltacron. The patient has, however, already recovered from the disease, said Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general, today (Wednesday).
According to GISAID, as of November 20th, 153 XBC cases have been recorded worldwide, but there have been no clear signs that the variant, which is a recombinant between the Delta variant and the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron, is more severe than the other COVID-19 variants or sub-variants.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.