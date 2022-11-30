December 1, 2022

Thailand has its first case of Deltacron, patient has recovered

1 day ago TN
Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests

Healthcare workers performing COVID-19 coronavirus tests. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Thai Medical Sciences Department has detected the country’s first infection of the COVID-19 Omicron XBC variant, or Deltacron. The patient has, however, already recovered from the disease, said Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general, today (Wednesday).

According to GISAID, as of November 20th, 153 XBC cases have been recorded worldwide, but there have been no clear signs that the variant, which is a recombinant between the Delta variant and the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron, is more severe than the other COVID-19 variants or sub-variants.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

