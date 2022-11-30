Agencies Agree to Establish Nationwide Drug Rehabilitation Centers









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has reached an agreement with several agencies, including the armed forces, to establish a national program for improving access to drug rehabilitation services. The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to confront the narcotics issue head-on.

The agreement calls on relevant agencies to help establish treatment and rehabilitation centers for drug users nationwide by the end of next year.

The deal was signed between the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Department Of Provincial Administration and the Office of The Narcotics Control Board, in a ceremony presided over by Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Yongyot Thammawut.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

