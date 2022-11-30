Fire destroys railway homes in Hat Yai









SONGKHLA: A row of wooden houses for staff of Hat Yai railway station was destroyed by a fire early on Wednesday. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Capt Niyom Musika, a duty investigator, said the fire started about 2.30am in a row of three-storey houses for railway staff behind a commercial building on Nipat Uthit 1 road in Hat Yai district town.

