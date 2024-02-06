Could Thailand Really Introduce a Schengen Style Visa for Parts of Southeast Asia?

Over the last few days the Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has made it clear that he intends to pursue plans for a groundbreaking Schengen style (but with some major differences, read on) visa for Thailand and parts of Southeast Asia.

Visa incentives may last longer

This proposal is also in many ways a sister proposal to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s plan to extend 90 day tourist visas from just Russia to many more countries, such as the UK and USA.

It is also part of an overall strategy from PM Srettha and the fairly new government to make things as easy for tourism as possible and to remove all potential obstacles for tourism, such as the proposal to finally get rid of the unpopular alcohol sales ban in the afternoon in Thailand.

