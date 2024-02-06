Thai Elephant-Patterned Pants Copyrighted

BANGKOK, Feb 6 (TNA) – The Thai government insists that elephant and cat-patterned pants made in Thailand have been copyrighted, with the Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property emphasizing that the elephant pattern on pants is a copyrighted work and cannot be commercially reproduced or modified.

Police arrest 8, seize over 2,000 fake goods in Bangkok raid

Although the elephant print pants are considered one of Thailand’s soft power fashion items, the influx of China-made elephant pants into the Thai market are distributed by a major Chinese private company at a lower cost than the Thai counterparts.

