Thai Elephant-Patterned Pants Copyrighted

Thai elephant pattern.
BANGKOK, Feb 6 (TNA) – The Thai government insists that elephant and cat-patterned pants made in Thailand have been copyrighted, with the Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property emphasizing that the elephant pattern on pants is a copyrighted work and cannot be commercially reproduced or modified.

Although the elephant print pants are considered one of Thailand’s soft power fashion items, the influx of China-made elephant pants into the Thai market are distributed by a major Chinese private company at a lower cost than the Thai counterparts.

