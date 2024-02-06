Thai PM wants tourists sight-seeing or shopping, not stuck in airports

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has wanted all arriving air passengers from abroad to take no more than 30 minutes going through the immigration procedure and picking up their luggage.

Thai PM Srettha Inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport Without Prior Notice

He also said that arriving passengers should not spend more than two hours at the airport between arrival and catching public transport to their hotels, because he wants them to spend more time sight-seeing and shopping, rather than at the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!