Visa incentives may last longer

The Tourism and Sports Ministry will propose to the cabinet next Tuesday to extend visa incentives for at least another three months in a bid to lure more foreign tourists and drive the industry during the low season.

The plan is expected to offset the sharp drop of Chinese tourists following the government’s zero-dollar crackdown in late September last year, said Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanawrangkul on the sidelines of Asean Tourism Forum 2017 in Singapore.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NANAT SUCHIVA