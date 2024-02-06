Thai cabinet has a new cannabis bill in hand


A new version of the cannabis and hemp control bill will be proposed at the cabinet meeting next week, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said on Tuesday.

Thailand Tightens Regulations On Cannabis For Medical Use

The revised bill preserves the key point that cannabis is to be used for medical treatment only, but it will also state clearly that any use for recreational purposes will not be allowed, the minister said.

