December 1, 2022

Four killed and dozens injured in bus accident in Tak Province

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




Three migrant workers from Myanmar and a Thai bus driver were killed and about 40 others injured when their bus crashed through a road barrier into a roadside ditch and overturned in the Mueang district of Tak Province on Tuesday night.

Pol Col Likhitpong Srinarang, superintendent of Mae Thor police, said that the bus driver might not have been familiar with the road from Mae Sot district to Mueang district because, according to the survivors, he applied the brake frequently as the bus was travelling downhill in Mae Thor sub-district, until he eventually lost control of the vehicle and ploughed through the barrier.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



