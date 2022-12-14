December 14, 2022

NGV prices for all vehicles, except taxis, to rise by 1 baht from Friday

12 hours ago TN
A sign extolling the virtues of Natural Gas propulsion (NGV) on the side of a bus on BMTA line in Bangkok

A sign extolling the virtues of Natural Gas propulsion (NGV) on the side of a bus on BMTA line in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Thailand’s Energy Policy Committee has decided to increase the retail price of NGV for vehicles by 1 baht/kg, to 17.59 baht, effective from Friday, according to Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

He said that the price increase will not affect taxis in PTT Public Company’s “Same Breath” programme, under which they can buy the NGV at 13.62 baht/kg until March 15th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



